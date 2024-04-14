Convocation and valedictory function organised

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: DD Jain College of Education organised its convocation and valedictory function on Saturday. Vikram Gaur, Income Tax Chief Commissioner, Ludhiana and Shimla, was the chief guest for the function. The college authorities said more than 300 students were awarded degrees. The convocation began with an academic procession followed by Namokar Mantra recited by the college choir. Dr Vijay Laxmi, principal, presented the college report. The principal said notable achievements of both the staff and students were touched upon along with publications, research, awards and distinguished visitors. This was followed by an inspirational speech by the chief guest.

