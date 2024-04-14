Convocation and valedictory function organised

DD Jain college of Education
Ludhiana: DD Jain College of Education organised its convocation and valedictory function on Saturday. Vikram Gaur, Income Tax Chief Commissioner, Ludhiana and Shimla, was the chief guest for the function. The college authorities said more than 300 students were awarded degrees. The convocation began with an academic procession followed by Namokar Mantra recited by the college choir. Dr Vijay Laxmi, principal, presented the college report. The principal said notable achievements of both the staff and students were touched upon along with publications, research, awards and distinguished visitors. This was followed by an inspirational speech by the chief guest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment
Manifesto released in the presence of PM Modi, party chief N...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...