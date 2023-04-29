Convocation at college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women held its annual convocation on Friday. A total of 560 graduate and postgraduate students of various streams were awarded degrees. Rohit Mehra, Commissioner of Income Tax, Ludhiana, was the chief guest on the occasion. The convocation began with academic procession followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. College principal Sarita Bahl extended a floral welcome to the chief guest.

Students excel in university exams

MEd semester III students of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, bagged three university positions in the examinations conducted by Panjab University. Kiranpreet Kaur with 385 marks out of 450 bagged the fourth position in the PU merit list. Jaskiran Kaur and Himanshu, with 380 and 366 marks, respectively, secured the fifth and tenth positions in the list. College principal Pargat Singh Garcha congratulated the students for their achievement.

Felicitation programme

A felicitation programme was organised at Government College for Girls to recognise the efforts of the student council throughout the session. College principal Suman Lata was the chief guest on the occasion. She honoured the student council members were with trophies. Members of the Gayatri Ladies club were also honoured for their contributions for the development of the college campus. The principal congratulated the student council team and appreciated their efforts for making each and every event at the college a success.

Students participate in an inter-class quiz competition at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Quiz contest

The English Department of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road conducted a ‘Grammar Genius Quiz’ for the students of senior secondary classes on Friday. Twelve students made to the quiz after qualifying the preliminary round. ‘Fastest finger first’ was the main attraction of the event. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar lauded the participants for their competitive spirit. She appreciated the efforts of the English Department for conducting the contest.