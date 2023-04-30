 Convocation held : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Convocation held

Convocation held

Students and staff of INIFD, Ludhiana, during their annual day-cum-convocation at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) celebrated its annual day-cum-convocation at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, where Manya Singh was the chief guest and Anil Khosla was the guest of honour. An entertainment programme was presented by students on the occasion. The executive director of the institute appreciated the efforts of organisers.

National Library Week

The closing ceremony of National Library Week was observed at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Sector-39, Chandigarh Road, on Saturday. During the week-long celebrations, students of different classes participated in various activities based on books. An attempt was made to develop a reading habit among students through book reading competitions for classes I and II students. School principal Upasna Modgil appreciated the efforts of students and motivated them to continue with the reading habit in the future.

‘Teen’ camp

Ryan International School organised ‘TEEN’ camp, an annual feature of the Ryan Group to offer students an adventurous and healthy summer. Students from across various states participated in the camp with zeal and enthusiasm. School principal Manasi Thapar said the event aimed at enhancing and developing a student’s personality and giving a new direction to his life. She congratulated the students who won various accolades at the camp.

Farewell party

A farewell party was held by the post graduate Hindi Department of SCD Government College for the students of the outgoing batch. The students participated in dance, skit, poem, singing and other activities. Four meritorious students of the department — Neha, Pushpa Devi, Suraj Barai and Yashoda were honored for their performance in the university examinations and special honour was given to Neha Kumari for her achievements in sports. The members of the department’s Hindi Sahitya Parishad — Neha, Aarti Sharma, Jasleen, Joginder, Rajni, Ashu, Priya, Deeksha, Dhanu and Vijay were felicitated with certificates. The Miss Fresher title was won by Priya and Mr Fresher title went to Vijay.

Conference on higher education

CT University organised a conference on higher education. The university authorities said the event was attended by more than 350 teachers and principals. Keynote speakers Navdeep Bhardwaj, Monika Dua and Amandeep Kaur Bakshi spoke about the National Education Policy, 2020 and reforms in school education. Dr Satish, Vice-Chancellor (Off) emphasised on research, innovation and placements. Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi interacted with teachers and motivated them.

Parkash Singh Badal remembered

Doraha: The management, staff and students of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School condoled the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday. They recalled his contribution in raising these institutes of learning and transforming many lives through them. Roop Brar, the president of Guru Nanak National College Managing Board, said it was a sad moment for the management, staff and students and called the demise as an irreparable loss. /OC

