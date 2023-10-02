Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 1

The Punjab Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has put the ball with respect to the shifting of a power transformer and electricity poles, which were causing obstruction in the free flow of traffic on Ishmeet Road turning towards New Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension locality, in the Municipal Corporation’s court with the direction to coordinate with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for carrying out the necessary work at the earliest.

Shifting of transformer, electric poles from Ishmeet Road

In its orders made on September 14, 2023, on the petition filed by Arvind Sharma and other residents as well as shopkeepers of the affected area, the commission has sent a copy of the report (dated September 12, 2023) received from the MC Executive Engineer on the subject to the petitioner, asking him to file his reply before the next date of hearing on January 10, 2024.

In its report submitted to the PHRC, the MC has stated that the transformer in question on Ishmeet Road was an old one that was installed 25-30 years ago. Thereafter, the road was widened leading to the installation coming in the way of flow of vehicular traffic on the road. The MC official took the stand that the transformer was to be shifted by the PSPCL while the expenditure incurred on shifting was to be borne by the civic body.

“The matter has already been taken up with the PSPCL and once an estimate for the work is prepared, funds would be deposited with the PSPCL for the shifting of the transformer and electric poles,” the MC official said.

In the petition filed with the PHRC, the petitioners had alleged that the PSPCL and the civic body were reluctant to intervene and shift the electric poles and transformer – located on the left side of the Ishmeet Road turn towards New Krishna Mandir in the Model Town Extension area. As the poles and transformer caused obstruction in the flow of traffic, commuters were suffering due to frequent and extended traffic jams.

Seeking intervention of the PHRC, affected residents had asserted that it was a fit case for the intervention of the rights panel, the petitioners had sought issuance of explicit directions to the PSPCL, civic body and traffic police to coordinate with each other and take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

PSPCL, MC reluctant to intervene: Petition

