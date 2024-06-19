Cop among 5 booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

The police on Monday registered a case against a police constable, his parents and two others for abetting the suicide of his wife Sonia.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of police quarters Sidhwan Bet, his parents, Rajiv and Ravi. A case was registered on the complaint of deceased’s brother Raman Kumar.

The complainant alleged that his elder sister got married to Mandeep in 2017. Yesterday morning, Mandeep called and asked us to reach Sidhwan Bet as Sonia is not well. When they reached his sister’s house, they were shocked to see that she was already dead.

“My sister had told my parents that Mandeep was having an illicit affair with another woman. Whenever confronted, he would assault her,” he alleged. The complainant said on June 16, Mandeep thrashed Sonia and next day she was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The police said an investigation has been launched in the case.

