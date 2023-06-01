Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The Focal Point police registered a case against a policeman and another person on the charges of duping a resident of Rs 5 lakh. The suspects had promised to arrange a job in the Police Department but after taking money, they failed to fulfill the promise.

The suspects have been identified as senior constable Ram Gopal and Karamjit Singh.

Complainant Jarnail Singh of Gobindgarh village told the police that in 2022, he had met the policeman and his friend who assured that they could easily arrange a permanant job for his son in the Punjab Police. The duo had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him for the same.

The complainant said he had given Rs 5 lakh to the suspects in advance but even after passing of several months, they failed to arrange a job for his son. After which, he asked them to return the money but they categorically refused.

He lodged a police complaint in May last year and after a month-long police investigation, a case was registered against the suspects on Tuesday.

Investigating officer ASI Dalbir Singh said after registering a case against the suspects, further investigation was launched.