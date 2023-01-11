Cop arrested for taking Rs 1K bribe

Ludhiana, January 10
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested an ASI, Meghraj, posted at a lock-up (Bakshi Khana) of the court complex here for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said the ASI was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe money from complainant Ramanjit Kaur, a resident of Satguru Nagar, Ludhiana city.
He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police official had demanded Rs 1,000 as bribe from her for meeting her husband in the lock-up on January 4 during the date of hearing in a court as he was in judicial custody.
The SSP said the VB had investigated the allegations and laid a trap. The police official was nabbed red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses near Bharat Nagar Chowk, here. In this regard, a case under prevention of the Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Ludhiana. Further investigation was on in the case.
