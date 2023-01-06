Cop booked for rape

Ludhiana, January 5
The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against the Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the charges of raping and impregnating a woman and causing miscarriage. He also forced the woman to abort a child after she became pregnant.
The suspect has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sangrur. At present, he is posted at Barnala.
The complainant, a resident of Ludhiana, told the police that she had met the accused at the Ludhiana bus stand a few years ago. Since the woman’s husband was suffering from some illness, the policeman on the pretext of help, developed a sexual relationship with her.
The woman said later, she became pregnant and in April 2020, the suspect forced her to abort her six- month-old pregnancy.
“He also clicked my obscene photographs and made videos in the past. Whenever I used to warn him that I would file a police complaint, he would threaten to viral my obscene videos on social media. In September this year, I lodged a police complaint following which a case was registered against the suspect on Wednesday,” the complainant said.
Investigating officer ASI Gurcharanjit Singh said after registering a case against the policeman, further probe into the case was launched.
