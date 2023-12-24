Cop booked for raping girl on marriage pretext

Ludhiana, December 23
The city police yesterday registered a case against a police constable on the charge of raping a girl on the pretext of marrying her.
The suspect has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Kapila Colony, Samrala. He developed a friendship with the girl through some social media site and sexually exploited her for three years.
Lies of the suspect were exposed when the girl came to know that he was married and his divorce case was going on.
The victim told the police that she met him Jaspreet for the first time on Snapchat, a messaging mobile app, and she started talking to her.
The complainant said he had assured that he would marry her and he continue to rape her for three years.
She said the suspect had got his father’s job. He is posted with the ARP team of Jalandhar. She demanded immediate arrest of the policeman.
