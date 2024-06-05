Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 4

A constable presently posted at Civil Lines, Jagraon, died under mysterious circumstances from bullet injury when he was alone at his home in the afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Rajiv Kumar, was reported to be under depression for a long time but his parents claimed the carbine went-off accidentally when he was cleaning it.

City SHO Lakhwinder Singh informed that Vikram Kumar of the local town had reported to the police that his Punjab Police constable son Rajiv Kumar had died due to accidental firing from his service carbine when he was cleaning it at home on Tuesday afternoon.