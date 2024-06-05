Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Raikot, June 4
A constable presently posted at Civil Lines, Jagraon, died under mysterious circumstances from bullet injury when he was alone at his home in the afternoon.
The deceased, identified as Rajiv Kumar, was reported to be under depression for a long time but his parents claimed the carbine went-off accidentally when he was cleaning it.
City SHO Lakhwinder Singh informed that Vikram Kumar of the local town had reported to the police that his Punjab Police constable son Rajiv Kumar had died due to accidental firing from his service carbine when he was cleaning it at home on Tuesday afternoon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move
BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes...
Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today
The TDP had also pledged support for PM Modi on Tuesday
What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory
Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...
We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting
Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending t...
What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers
Expects close partnership between US and India to continue