Cop, driver held for accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Indian Reserve Battalion and a driver red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

A spokesperson for the VB said ASI Gurjinder Singh, posted at Mohali, and driver Piyush Anand had been nabbed on the complaint of Kailash Kumar of Janakpuri.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the duo was demanding Rs 80,000 bribe for allowing his vehicles laden with iron scrap without paying entry tax at the inter-state check post, Shambu, in Patiala. The complainant has alleged that the ASI had told him that he would share the monthly bribe with the driver and department officials.

He said a VB team laid a trap and the duo was caught red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 80,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.