Cop duped by travel agents of Rs 13.28 lakh

Ludhiana, January 4
The Police Division 7 yesterday registered a case of travel fraud against a mother-son duo who duped Punjab Police ASI Mehar Singh of Rs 13.28 lakh on the pretext of sending the son of the complainant abroad.
The suspects have been identified as Karamjit Kaur, her son Abhi, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra road.
The complainant, a resident of Police Colony, Jamalpur, in a statement given to the police said his son Rundeep Singh wanted to go to Australia on study visa. After he got to know about the travel agents, the latter assured to arrange study visa and in lieu, took Rs 15.10 lakh from him but they failed to arrange the visa.
Later, when the duo were asked to return the money, they only returned Rs 1.82 lakh and refused to return the remaining Rs 13.28 lakh, the complainant alleged.
ASI Gurmeet Singh said a case under Sections 420 (fraud) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and the Immigration Act was registered against the agents and further probe was on in the case.
