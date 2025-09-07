Cop faces action for arguing with minister’s OSD, trader during raid

A joint raid by a copyright firm and the police at a grocery wholesaler’s shop in Khanna on Saturday became a cause of controversy. The team of Speed Search Network Limited, along with police, took action against Vijay Kumar-Rakesh Kumar Firm. The officials seized goods worth lakhs of rupees and declared the same fake.

During the action, Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond’s OSD Karun Arora reached the spot and had a heated argument with sub-inspector Sanjam Pratap Singh Dhillon as the former alleged that the police and the raid team were trying to rob the trader. Arora also had heated arguments with SHO Vinod Kumar.

After the incident, SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains sent DSP Amritpal Singh Bhaati to the spot. Later, city police station SHO Vinod Kumar was sent to the Police Lines. He was accused of forcibly taking away the shop’s DVR and holding unnecessary arguments with the shopkeeper and the OSD.

As per information, the copyright raid was conducted after samples of some products purchased from the shop failed tests. The trader, Nitin Garg, called it blackmailing by the copyright team.

He said: “I never do work without bills.”

Garg had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with his family a few days ago. Minister Tarunpreet Sond himself went to his house for the same.

The shopkeeper said the copyright team representative was not having any licence to conduct raids and the team was trying to blackmail him. The police should conduct a probe against the copyright team members and take action against them.

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhaati confirmed that Station House officer Vinod Kumar had initially gone to the grocery shop along with the copyright team and he had lost his cool, due to which, he was sent to the Police Lines and

a departmental inquiry was ordered against the police official.