Cop held for misbehaving with artiste

Ludhiana, April 4
Three days after the Khanna police registered a case against three persons, including a policeman, the police arrested the official in the case. The trio had misbehaved with a female dancer during a function in Samrala.
The policeman has been identified as Jagroop Singh, a head constable, of Ranwa village in Samrala. On April 1, the Samrala police had booked him and two others in the case. The suspects had told the artiste, Simar Sandhu, to get down from the stage and dance with them but when she refused, they turned furious and started abusing her. They even hurled a glass full of liquor at the dancer.
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said after getting a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested the policeman from Samrala on Wednesday night. Raids were on to nab the other suspects.
Notably, the Punjab Women Commission had also sought a report from the Khanna police in the matter and a DSP-level officer was entrusted the task to prepare a report in this regard.
