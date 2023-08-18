Cop hurt as weapon goes off accidentally

Ludhiana, August 17
A police constable suffered bullet injuries as his weapon went off accidentally. He was reportedly cleaning the weapon when the incident occurred.
The condition of the policeman was said to be serious and he was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital here. The injured policeman has been identified as Gurvinder Singh, who is posted at the Focal Point police station.
Police sources said he was cleaning his gun when suddenly a shot went off from it, causing the mishap. On the other hand, some people in the vicinity said a shot could have been fired somewhere in the area, which led to the incident.
Focal Point Station SHO Amandeep Brar said when the policeman regains consciousness, the truth behind the incident could be confirmed.
