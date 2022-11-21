Cop shoots off letter to DGP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

On behalf of more than 2,500 regular Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) serving in the Punjab Police, Sanjiv Arora, an ASI posted in the Ludhiana Commissionerate, shot off a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav through Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu seeking immediate local rank promotion to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI).

“Policemen who get promotion after clearing the required tests are confirmed and they will also get increase in the pay, but police personnel who get local rank promotion on the basis of length of service cannot get any increase in salary. Hence, our demand will put no burden on the state’s exchequer,” said ASI Arora.

“Most of the regular ASIs are in their 50s now and they were promoted in year 2021 after appearing in the required test of promotion. If they will wait for one rank promotion to the SI as per the police rules, they will have to wait for six years. By then, most of the ASIs like him will be retired,” said Arora in his letter to the DGP.

As per rough estimate, about 32,000 police personnel are serving the department as ASIs. Out of this, only 2,500 are confirmed ASIs, while rest of them are constables or head constables who were although given local rank, but they were getting salary of their original rank only, said Arora.

“Though the policy doesn’t permit our demand, there is a dire need to change the policy because we have been serving in the Police Department for over 30 years,” said ASI Arora.