Cop, two others in police net for running drug racket in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana, September 20

The trail of drug running which started with the recovery of 600 tablets of psychotropic drugs from an undertrial, Bunty Kumar, alias Bachhi, a resident of Azad Nagar, Sector 24, Faridabad (Haryana), in the Central Jail here led the police to nab a police sub-inspector (SI), Balvir Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar and at present posted in the Ludhiana Commissionerate along with Mohammed Anwarul, alias Raju, a resident of Sarpanch Colony, Meharban, who used to run a tea stall in the District Courts Complex here.

AIG, Special Task Force (STF), Snehdeep Sharma, told mediapersons that after registration of a case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act, the suspect, Bunty Kumar, was brought on a production warrant and arrested on September 16. On the basis of his interrogation, Mohammed Anwarul was nominated as co-accused and arrested on September 17 and thereafter on September 19, SI Balvir Kumar was also arrested.

Sharma said Raju, being a tea vendor in the courts complex, had easy access to undertrials brought from the Central Jail for hearing to the court and Balvir was deployed on challan duty to accompany the undertrials. Both were supplying narcotics and intoxicating substances to the prisoners and undertrials in the jail.

It was also learnt during interrogation of the suspects that inmates of the jail used to carry lumps of drugs and tablets packed in pouches inside body cavities to avoid detection.

Both Raju and the police official were produced in a local court today and their police custody was obtained for further interrogation and unveil the complete chain of drug running in the Central Jail here.

