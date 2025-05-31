DT
PT
Copper utensils back in vogue as households rediscover virtues

Copper utensils back in vogue as households rediscover virtues

Copper utensils were once an integral part of Indian kitchens and are making a strong comeback in the modern households today. The revival of traditional cookware is not just a nostalgic return to roots, it is a movement rooted in...
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:09 AM May 31, 2025 IST
City-based Ayurveda practitioner Dr R Vatsyayan swears by copper utensils.
Copper utensils were once an integral part of Indian kitchens and are making a strong comeback in the modern households today.

The revival of traditional cookware is not just a nostalgic return to roots, it is a movement rooted in health and sustainability. People are becoming health conscious and are seeking alternatives that align with their eco-conscious lifestyles.

Copper utensils are experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to their numerous benefits, including natural antimicrobial properties, superior heat conductivity and aesthetic appeal. People are seeing them as a more sustainable and healthy alternative to some modern kitchenware.

City-based Ayurveda practitioner Dr R Vatsyayan swears by copper utensils and has been drinking water from copper-made glasses. The newest addition to this collection is a water bottle.

“I have seen my elders consuming water from a copper lota, they used to store water in a container overnight and consume it first thing in the morning. Water changes its properties according to the type of utensil in which it is stored. Copper containers have antibacterial properties, capable of killing harmful bacteria. For this to be effective, water must be stored for several hours,” he said.

Sounding a note of caution, Dr Vatsyayan said one should never store or consume milk and milk products from copper utensils as it reacts and becomes copper sulphate.

Nidhi Aggarwal, who is a yoga freak and is adopting traditional lifestyle, said that India has so much stored in its rich culture and traditions.

“Copper is related to sun and fire, therefore it helps increase agni in the body. Indirectly, it will also increase the metabolic rate. I am using only copper water bottles and glasses at my home. We use a copper water bottle to store water overnight and drink it in the morning. Our mothers and grandmothers often did that,” said Nidhi.

The copper helps balance the body’s pH level and can alleviate issues like acidity and indigestion. Consuming food from copper utensils may similarly help reduce digestive discomfort and promote a healthier gut, adds Sukhwinder, another city resident.

A crockery shop owner from Ghumar Mandi, Kishen Lal, said that of late he has seen a surge in demand for copper utensils. “The sale of copper crockery has gone three times higher as compared to a few years back. The demand for copper water bottles shoots up during summers. In addition to this, people also buy copper utensils on Dhanteras,” he said.

