Copper wires stolen from factory godown

Ludhiana, June 5
Thieves targeted a godown of a wire manufacturing unit at Dhandari Kalan and decamped with wires worth Rs 6 lakh.
Owner of the factory Dinesh Garg said when workers reached the factory this morning, they found the lock of the godown broken.
“Our godown is located on the rear of the factory. Thieves had entered the factory and broke open the lock and decamped with copper wires worth Rs 6 lakh,” he alleged.
Garg said there were CCTV cameras on the factory premises but no cameras near the godown side.
Though there is a police post on the factory premises, thieves managed to commit a theft. A case has been registered.
