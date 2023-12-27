Cops assure hosiery industry of security

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

The Ludhiana police conducted a ‘confidence-building’ meeting with the Knit’s and Fab Hosiery Association and listened to the grievances of the industrialists pertaining to crime and the presence of drug addicts in the area.

The meeting was organised by the association vice-chairman Sanju Dhir on the industry premises on Kali Sadak on Monday.

Additional DCP Rupinder Sran, ACP Sumit Sood and two SHOs of Jodhewal and Daresi police stations attended the meeting.

Dhir said after the arrest of kidnappers and of the one who shot at industrialist Sambhav Jain, the police is working on building confidence among the industrialists. After the kidnapping incident, the police had increased patrolling in the industrial areas.

Industrialists still have some grievances which they shared with the police, such as snatchers targeting factory workers, especially migrants, in some areas; the presence of drug addicts in areas like Kali Sadak; people consuming liquor in the open and passing lewd comments on women; and daily traffic jams at Basti Jodhewal chowk, Shivpuri chowk and Dana Mandi chowk, which badly affect the movement of industry vehicles.

Dhir said the industrialists also interacted with police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who has offered his support to the community. Industrialists asked the police to set up a permanent naka on Kali Sadak or police beat boxes, for which the industry will provide space. They said PCR patrolling should be increased in crime-prone areas and drug addicts present in the area should be discouraged as they could resort to criminal activities.

ADCP Sran said all grievances of the industrialists would be taken care of and comprehensive solutions would be provided. ACP Sood said apart from personnel at the police stations, senior cops would be available on call to address the grievances of the business community.