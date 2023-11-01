Cops begin probe in woman's murder case

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 31

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police have initiated a probe into the death of a woman, aged around 25, whose body was recovered from a drain near a marriage palace on the outskirts of Mandian village on the Khanna-Malerkotla road near here on Monday.

An FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons who are suspected to have dumped the body into the drain after strangling the victim with her dupatta.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the district-level Civil Hospital in Malerkotla for identification of the deceased.

Hardeep Singh of Mandian village informed the police on Monday afternoon that the body of an unidentified woman had been recovered from the drain passing near his fields. Tightly wrapped dupatta around the neck of the victim suggested that the suspects had strangled the victim and tried to destroy the body by dumping it into the drain.

Jaure Pul Chowki SHO Sayeed Shakeel said the exact reason behind the death would be ascertained after getting the post-mortem examination conducted. After keeping the body for identification for 72 hours, the autopsy would be conducted.

“Meanwhile, we have initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the recovery of the body, on the basis of CCTV footage of video cameras installed in the region,” he said.

Shakeel said residents of the region were being informed about particulars of the deceased through social media and public announcement system at religious places.

Apparently looking like a married migrant woman, the deceased was wearing a scarlet embroidered shirt, brown trousers and a brown dupatta at the time of the incident.

#Malerkotla #Mandi