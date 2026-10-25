Cops bust illegal drug de-addiction centre in Malerkotla, arrest two

The Malerkotla police busted an illegal de-addiction centre in Maholi Kalan village and arrested two accused operating it. The village falls under the jurisdiction of the Sandaur police station.

According to the police, the centre was being run without a valid licence, endangering the lives of patients admitted to the facility. The accused were identified as Beant Singh, a resident of Maholi Kalan, and Neeraj, a resident of Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Divulging details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the action was taken under the state government’s flagship campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

Advertisement

He said a team from the Sandaur police station received information about the de-addiction centre on Friday and raided the premises. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

SSP Khakh urged the public to only take de-addiction treatment at licensed centres staffed by qualified doctors.

Advertisement

He appealed to the public to report any information regarding illegal centres or drug-related activity to the nearest police station, assuring that the identities of the informers will be kept confidential.

Drug hotspots will be known for new beginnings: DC

Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke on Saturday reviewed the progress of various departments in implementing the comprehensive action plan for the rejuvenation of identified drug hotspots across the district under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

He said that after the campaign’s success, the hotspots would be known for new beginnings, and not addiction.

The DC emphasised that the fight against drugs was not merely about tightening the noose around traffickers, it was also about restoring hope, dignity and opportunities to young people trapped in addiction.