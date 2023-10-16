Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

Senior police officials on Sunday carried out a surprise checking at the city railway station. The checking was conducted to take stock of the security arrangements ahead of the upcoming festive season.

DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar led the checking drive. The cops first took the round of the railway station and checked the security measures at the entry and exist points. Random passengers were also frisked by the cops and their belongings were also checked. However, no objectionable or any illegal item was recovered in the drive.

DCP Brar said, “The purpose of the drive was to ensure that all security arrangements are in place and no anti-social elements are indulged in any illegal activity.”