Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 11

Police personnel posted at local police stations and chowkis celebrated Raksha Bandhan at their workplaces. Many visited slums and distributed sweets among the poor.

Rajan Sharma and Gur Iqbal Singh, DSPs at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, respectively, SHO (City) Gurpreet Kaur and SHO (Sadar) Sikandar Singh celebrated the festival with students while performing duties at bus stops, railway stations and markets.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu appreciated the gesture shown by the police to accept rakhis from people, slum dwellers and students. It would strengthen the bond between cops and layman. “The gesture shown by cops while performing their duty, will go a long way in improving the image of the police. It will surely boost the morale of common people and instil a sense of security among residents,” said Sidhu.