Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana February 22

Cops at the Focal Point police station caught two criminals who were on the run after receiving the extortion amount from a caterer of Jandiali village on Tuesday night.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar along with team arrested them after a daring chase near Kaind Bridge.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manvir Singh, alias Billa, of Bhaini Sahib village, and Vipin Kumar, alias Laddi, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Khanna. The police recovered a toy pistol, extortion money and a sharp weapon from the accused.

Following the duo’s arrest, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu immediately rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Yesterday night caterer Sunil had received a call from Malaysia and the caller told the caterer to give Rs 5 lakh extortion else threatened to kill him and his family members. The caller was even aware about the names of the complainant’s family member. After negotiation, a deal was struck at Rs 1.5 lakh.

Today morning, the accused again called the victim and asked Sunil to handover extortion amount near railway station but when victim reached there, the accused changed the location and asked complainant to reach near Kaind Bridge.

“We have already laid a trap, the moment two bike-borne persons received the extortion money, the police party immediately started chasing the accused. The accused after dropping their motorcycle on the road entered into the fields but we managed to chase them. The accused also waved weapons at police but when duo was nabbed, it was found to be a toy weapon. The extortion amount of Rs 1.5 lakh has also been recovered, “SHO Brar said.

He said accused Manvir was known to the complainant Sunil and he was aware that Sunil has a good business of catering so he can easily give extortion.

The SHO said the accused had taken the extreme step to become rich in a short period of time. The duo has no connection with any gangster or gang involved in extortion cases.

“If you will give extortion money to us, no gangster in Punjab can even dare to ask for extortion because all gangsters are under us,” the accused told the complainant at the time of asking for extortion.