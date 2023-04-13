Cops close to crack Model Gram money changer murder case

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, April 12
The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate is almost close to crack the brutal murder of a money changer, Manjit Singh, alias Titu, who was killed at Model Gram here on Monday night.
A police official privy to the development told The Tribune that joint operation by different wings of the police have helped them in getting vital clues about robbers. Sources maintained that CCTV camera footage and other clues helped the police in different respects.
The sources said two suspects who had committed the murder were reportedly identified by the police.
Unconfirmed sources said besides two suspects, there was one more person, the key conspirator, who hatched the conspiracy and he was also identified by the police.
Sources said besides looted cash that was said to be in lakhs, a large amount of foreign currency was also lying in dicky of the scooter, which the robbers failed to notice.
CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu had been personally overseeing every minute development regarding the probe since the day of the murder.
On Monday night, the money changer was cornered by two-scooter borne persons who had looted a bag containing cash from him. When the victim tried to protest their move, they pierced ice pick into the body of the victim.
