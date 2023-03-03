Cops conduct cordon, search op; meet suspects' kin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

The Ludhiana Commissionerate on Thursday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in various city areas. Houses of some suspects were also visited by police personnel. Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal, ACP Mandeep Singh led the operation along with their team.

DCP Varinder Brar said following the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, CASO was conducted to keep a tab over criminal elements. Under the operation, they visited houses of some gangsters who were either in jail or out on bail. Officials interacted with family members of the gangsters to take feedback and motivate them to bring their kin into the mainstream of society by shunning crime.

Sran said she, along with SHOs, also visited some areas in Salem Tabri and interacted with residents to take feedback about any criminal activities or roaming of any anti-social elements in the area. They even met family members of some criminals and encouraged them to not support their kin in criminal activities and rather inform the police if they suspect their children were in touch with any gangster or notorious elements.

Nothing objectionable found at Rampur village

Doraha: To initiate a fight against drug trafficking and anti-social elements, the Khanna police on the directions of Director General Punjab and IG Ludhiana Range today launched cordon and search operation at Rampur village. However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation.

Under the instructions of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, the team led by Khanna SP Pragya Jain and DSP Payal Harsimrat Chetra launched search operation at Rampur village, especially in those houses, where inmates have been registered under heinous crimes and are wanted by the police in different cases.

SP Pragya Jain told that the search operation was basically an action to spread terror among offenders and restore confidence among the general public. “It was a move to check the nefarious activities of evil doers. The search operation proved to be fruitful as the message conveyed is good enough especially to the trouble shooters and miscreants that they shall not be spared at any cost and the action shall be the strictest possible,” the SP said.

“We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards anti-social elements. We are conducting such operations on a daily basis and rounding up unscrupulous elements which play a lead in cracking of blind cases through technical and scientific evidence. These long-standing operations have been found to be a success and we shall continue with the same in the coming days as well,” the SP asserted.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal told this correspondent that apart from initiating such search operations from time to time, we shall now hold police-public meetings in which we shall try to restore the faith of the police in the minds of the general public and ask them to report about the suspects without any fear or fret. “The police department needs the active support of the public so that untoward incidents or happenings may be controlled before time,” she said.