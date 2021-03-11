Cops crack down on drug trade

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

A team of police officials from the Moti Nagar police station launched a crackdown on the drug trade in certain areas ill-famed for being havens of drugs and narcotics. The police have rounded up some suspects but no details of seizure of drugs or related information was available till the filing of this report.

WhatsApp number launched by top cop Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp number (78370-18501) where the public could give any information about the drug trade. The initiative came as a part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s drive for a ‘drug-free’ Punjab.

A 50 to 55-strong police force, led by Moti Nagar SHO Kulwant Singh, reached Ghora Colony on RK Road where searches were conducted without much success. Thereafter, the police reached Dr Ambedkar Colony where information was gathered from residents, shopkeepers and other sources and based on these inputs, several people were rounded up.

Kulwant Singh, SHO, Moti Nagar police station, said at least eight persons had been rounded up on suspicion of being involved in the drug trade. “We are interrogating the suspects and processing information collected during the operation that lasted for around two hours. As for arrests and recovery of contraband, we are not in a position to say much right now. But results would be there for everyone to see,” the official said.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma has made a fervent appeal to the public to come forward and intimate the police about sale, purchase or consumption of drugs in their respective areas. Name of those giving information in this regard would be kept secret, he said.

The police chief also cautioned those involved in the drug trade to stop playing with the lives of people and mend their ways or else, be prepared to face action as per law.