Cops crack down on underage driving

Ludhiana, February 15

In a special drive against underage driving, the city traffic police issued as many as 237 challans in the past two weeks. The police had set up special nakas outside schools and stopped the violators and challaned them.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma said the drive was launched on February 1 and the main focus of the police was schools where underage students drive motorcycles, scooters and cars without having any driving licence. Another purpose of the drive is to prevent underage students from driving any vehicle as they may cause road accidents.

“Initially, we had told the schools to ask their students to avoid driving any vehicle if they are not having driving licence and some awareness seminars were also organised. Later from February 1, a special drive was launched and 237 underage students were issued challans,” said Sameer Verma.

The ADCP said some of the underage drivers were even caught driving cars without wearing the seat belts. Similarly, some underage students were caught driving two-wheelers rashly and that too without wearing helmets.

“Our drive against underage driving will continue outside the schools and non-compliance of driving rules will not be tolerated,” added the ADCP .— TNS

Many allegedly dropped names, went scot-free

A naka laid outside BCM School, Shastri Nagar, led by an ASI-rank police official, caught several underage drivers, mainly students, who were challaned. However, it was observed that many underage drivers who were caught without helmet, driving licence or driving without wearing seat belts were allegedly not issued challans as they asked the naka in-charge to talk to some politicians or influential persons. Some traffic cops allegedly misbehaved with commuters by talking rudely.