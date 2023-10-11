Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

Four days after robbers targeted a jewellery shop in Jamalpur, the police today claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of two suspects. The police also recovered the looted ornaments from the possession of the suspects.

Most robbers fractured their limbs Interestingly, it has been observed that most of the snatchers/robbers being nabbed by the Ludhiana police have fractures in arms and legs

The police said miscreants suffer injuries while trying to evade arrest and get injured in return. Even in today’s case, both the suspects — Bikramjit and Gurjit — have a fracture in arm and leg. Cops claimed that the suspects had fallen from a bike while trying to give police the slip at a naka

Those arrested have been identified as Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky (32), of Chandigarh Road and Gurjit Singh (35) of Sawan Vihar Colony.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said on October 5, two robbers barged into ‘Amir Jewellers’ located at the Mohalla Ahluwalia colony. The robbers injured the owner with sharp weapons and looted gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs. They even took off the gold rings which were worn by the people.

After getting a tip off about the suspects, the police set up a naka at strategic place and intercepted the suspects.

Based on their disclosures, valuables including 10 tola gold ornaments, 27 tola silver ornaments, some artificial jewellery were recovered, added CP Sidhu.

A motorcycle used in the crime, a toy pistol and a knife was also seized from the accused.

To avoid getting detected by the police, the robbers stopped carrying mobile phones, used fake number plate of bike and even burnt their clothes, Sidhu said.