Cops destroy over 11 quintal narcotics seized in 219 cases

The Drug Disposal Committee of the police commissionerate on Saturday destroyed a large quantity of narcotics that were seized in at least 219 cases, said officials.

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They said the action was taken as part of the state government’s campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

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The process was carried out at the drug disposal incinerator in compliance with the orders of the Punjab Director General of Police and the guidelines set by the courts.

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The drugs included 10 quintals and 71 kg of poppy husk, over 9 kg of heroin, 71 kg of ganja, 712 gm of charas, 13 gm of cocaine, 10 gm of Ice drug, 12,890 intoxicating tablets, 1,630 injections, 226 vials and 464 gm of narcotic powder.

Officials said narcotics related to pre-trial cases were destroyed after thorough record verification, and contraband from post-trial matters was disposed of following the conclusion of legal proceedings.

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Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said that the police destroyed over 11 quintals of narcotics in total. He added the police have adopted to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and will continue to take stern action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.