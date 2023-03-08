Cops distribute helmets among bikers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

To promote road safety, the Ludhiana traffic police today distributed helmets to two- wheeler riders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar along with the traffic police officials laid a naka at Jagraon Bridge. Instead of issuing challans to the people riding bikes without wearing helmets, they were given helmets free of cost.

“We have given helmets to those riders who were caught driving without helmets. Although we have not challaned them but a pledge was taken from them that they will never drive two wheeler without helmet. Traffic police will continue to do such drive so that road safety can be promoted,” added DCP Brar.

He appealed to the residents to avoid rash driving. He urged the parents of school going children to stop them driving vehicles without licence.