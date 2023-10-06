Cops examined for breast cancer, general ailments at camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

A talk on the topic “Let’s talk about cancer” was organised for creating mass awareness against cancer, especially breast cancer, at the Police Lines, here, on Thursday.

The theme of the talk was, “Catch it in time, beat it every time, early detection matters”.

A free medical check-up and breast cancer screening camp was also organised on the occasion, in which a team of doctors from DMCH, Ludhiana, examined and treated the patients. Majority of those, who were examined and treated, were the female police personnel.

The event was hosted by Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust (KPBCCT) run by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who is vice-president of the DMCH Managing Society.

“KPBCCT organises a series of such mass awareness events in the month of October every year because October is celebrated as breast cancer awareness month all over the world,” Arora said.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora remembered his mother who lost her life because of late detection of breast cancer. Later, he formed an NGO and started creating mass awareness against the disease.

“No doubt, cancer is a dangerous disease, but it can be cured if detected at an early stage. And detection can only be done if a person is aware about how to self-detect cancer,” he said, adding that many precious human lives can be saved if early detection was done. He said if early detection of cancer was done then it can be treated like any other common disease.

On the occasion, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Dr Sandeep Puri, Principal, DMCH, Dr GS Brar, Dr Suman Puri and Dr Sandhya Sood appreciated Arora for rendering selfless services to the suffering humanity.

All the doctors addressed the cops present on the occasion and informed them how to self-detect and what all needs to be done to detect breast cancer. They exhorted the female cops to spread awareness of this issue. Arora said not only women but a few men, mainly those who are obese, also suffer from breast cancer.

He also spoke in detail about Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust, which adopts cancer patients for their lifelong treatment.

He said the Trust had adopted more than 250 cancer patients so far, and this process was going on.

Recently, Arora had announced to provide free treatment worth Rs 1.5 lakh each to 100 cancer patients every year. “It is my dream that no patient of cancer should suffer due to lack of treatment and money following which I have announced to give a matching grant to Mukh Mantri Cancer Rahat Kosh beneficiaries,” the Rajya Sabha MP expressed.

He reiterated his commitment to working for cancer patients, especially breast cancer patients and creating mass awareness in this regard.

Among others, Dhanpreet Kaur, DIG Ludhiana Range, Saumya Mishra JCP, Rupinder Singh DCP Headquarters, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP Headquarters, Ravinder Singh Dhillon, ACP Headquarters, Dr Gurpreet Brar, Dr Suman Puri, Dr Nitish Garg and Dr Sandhya Sood were also present on the occasion.

