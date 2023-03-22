Cops form special team to keep tabs on 'troublemakers'

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, March 21
Amid the ongoing crackdown on pro-Khalistan group ‘Waris Punjab De’, the Ludhiana police have formed a special team to keep tabs on ‘troublemakers’ who can resort to protest, blockades or instigating violence.
Already, four close aides of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh were arrested by the Ludhiana Commissionerate on Sunday night under preventive action under Sections 107 and 51 of the CrPC and were sent to judicial custody.
Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said police teams were keeping tabs over some elements who could create trouble in the wake of the ongoing operation against Amritpal and the police would take immediate action if any conspiracy to disturb law and order was being hatched.
“Our cyber cell is also keeping hawk eyes over elements who are posting content that may instigate violence or may encourage people to block roads in favour of Amritpal. I urge the people do not post such content as they may face legal action,” Sidhu said.
The CP said the police had already started an awareness campaign on its official social media channels where people were being made aware about legal action they might face by posting fake news or anything that could instigate violence.
“We advise you to stay away from rumour mongers and verify news before sharing on social media platforms,” he said.
