Cops hold checks at railway station, ISBT

Ludhiana, January 2
Under the Operation Eagle 3, Ludhiana police led by Joint Police Commissioner Saumya Mishra carried out special checks at the railway station and Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.
The police personnel stated in order to maintain security at the highest standards and curb the drug menace, the police executed Operation Eagle in the vicinity of the city’s railway station. The primary objective of the operation was to maintain a vigilant presence and prevent any potential untoward incidents.
ACP Central Sukhnaaz Singh said today, they conducted thorough checks at the railway station and its surrounding areas, deploying a substantial police force for the inspection. The officer added they also engaged in a brief discussion with auto-rickshaw drivers, urging them to assist the police in identifying and reporting any suspicious activities.
In the past two months, four FIRs have been registered, wherein auto drivers were allegedly involved in deceiving customers, either snatching or stealing their valuables.
Meanwhile, ACP Civil Lines Jasroop Kaur Batth along with the police force conducted checks at the bus stand.
