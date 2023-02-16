Cops launch awareness drive against drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 15

The Malerkotla police organised events to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of the menace of drug abuse in the region on Wednesday.

Elected representatives and office-bearers of various social and religious organisations were roped in to organise workshops, seminars and nukkad meetings to facilitate the dissemination of messages from the police among masses.

City SHO Satwinder Singh Bajwa and Sadar SHO Inderjit Singh monitored the organisation of events held at various places in their respective subdivisions on Wednesday.

Appreciating the response of residents of the region towards the coordinated movement launched by the police against drug abuse, Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said office-bearers of various organisations had announced to work in tandem against the menace that had ruined many families in the state.

Social leaders and councillors declared that they would not vouch for any antisocial element involved in drug trafficking.

Speakers cautioned residents that Punjab, being a border state, had become vulnerable for the deleterious effects of drug abuse and other crimes associated with it.

“The menace of drug trafficking has become an organised vocation for bigwigs who are out to become richer at the cost of precious lives and the future of the youth of the state,” Sidhu said.