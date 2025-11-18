Cops launch special drive to ensure public safety

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma, initiated a special checking campaign to ensure the safety of residents and further strengthen law and order in the city.

The campaign was led by Kanwalpreet Singh, ADCP Zone-3, Ludhiana, with the support of Jatinder Pal Singh, ACP West (PPS), Ludhiana; Guriqbal Singh, ACP Civil Lines and officials from police stations under Zone 3.

Police teams conducted extensive checks in grain markets, rented accommodations and temporary settlements. They examined tenant records, verified identities and kept strict surveillance on suspicious individuals or activities.