Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

To make people aware of the country’s biggest cycle rally being organised by the police, senior officials of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, came on city roads. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Ashok Kumar, ACP Sumit Sood, along with SHOs of various police stations, organised an awareness event on the Railway Station road here yesterday.

Cops distributed flowers and pamphlets among people and motivated them to take part in the rally. They also urged people to do on-the-spot registration for the rally.

ADCP Sran said the rally would start from PAU, Ludhiana. After covering 13 kms, it would culminate at the same point. The police also enrolled several Punjabi singers and artists to spread awareness for the rally and their videos are being shared on social media.

IMA’s active participation sought for rally

The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, along with senior officers, also held a meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) representatives, urging active participation in the cycle rally against drugs on November 16.

Educators urged to motivate students

Top cop and senior officers engaged with educators sharing valuable insights on drug-prevention strategies. A total of 51 principals from government schools, along with the DEO, Ludhiana, attended the meeting. Officers highlighted the significance of teachers in shaping the minds of the youth and emphasised the need for a collaborative effort to create a drug-free society. To promote the cause, the top cop urged educators to motivate students to participate in the rally.

Motorcycle rally

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu led a motorcycle rally organised by Youth Against Drugs. Apart from the top cop, several other police officials and officials from the district administration took part in the rally.