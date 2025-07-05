Cops nab 623 drug smugglers in four months, achieve 92% conviction rate

The Ludhiana police cracked the whip on drug smugglers under the campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh and became successful in nabbing as many as 623 smugglers in the past four months. Not only the smugglers are arrested but properties made by them with the proceeds of drug money were also freezed by the police.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma told The Tribune here on Friday that from March 1, 2025, to July 3, 2025, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate registered 467 cases of drug peddling and in the cases, as many as 623 smugglers were arrested by the police. The suspects also include big smugglers, who had been continuing the illegal trade even after coming out on bail.

The CP revealed that with the arrests made in four months, the police also recovered a huge quantity of drugs, including 20.63 kg of heroin, 12.26 gm of opium, 272.60 gm of poppy husk, 1.67 gm of charas, 37.55 gm of ganja, 27.10 gm poppy plants; 54 gm ice; 14,876 pills/capsule and also Rs 6,98,680 drug money.

The CP claimed that as many as 105 drug addicts were admitted to the drug de-addiction centres and 627 were also sent to OOAT clinics from where the police were helping them in obtaining necessary medicines. If the police find out that a drug peddler was also an addict, they ensure treatment of the suspect by admitting him to a de-addiction centre.

He said among the arrested smugglers, a large number of suspects are habitual offenders who continue the trade even after coming out on bail. “We daily get reports of smugglers who are bailed out, accordingly, our team keeps a tab over their activities and if they are found to be involved in drug peddling, the police again nab them and put behind the bar.

Sharma claimed that the police had not only been apprehending peddlers but cases of the NDPS Act were also being taken to a logical conclusion by presenting the same in courts. The city police managed to achieve 92 per cent conviction rate of drug cases taken to the court. The police along with the legal team is already on the task to achieve 100 per cent conviction rate. Interestingly, bail of six smugglers, who obtained the same from court, got cancelled by informing the court about their involvement in drug peddling.

Properties worth Rs 2.98 crore freezed

CP Swapan Sharma claimed that during the campaign in the past four months, properties worth Rs 2.98 crore of smugglers had also been freezed and the process to attach properties in several cases is already on. Furthermore, 10 properties of smugglers made from the proceeds of drug money were also demolished by the police with the help of the local authorities.