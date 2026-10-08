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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana cops nab 7, seize 3 kg heroin during special week-long drive across city

Ludhiana cops nab 7, seize 3 kg heroin during special week-long drive across city

16 kg high-purity opium, Rs 1.05 lakh drug money seized; car impounded

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma and senior officials during a search operation in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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The police arrested seven accused and seized a significant amount of narcotics, including 3 kg of heroin, during a special week-long drive conducted as part of the state government’s flagship campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh.

The Commissionerate police executed a series of intelligence-driven raids and concluded the drive on Wednesday with a cordon and search operation (CASO) at drug hotspots.

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Divulging details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the police dismantled high-profile drug syndicates operating across the district, seizing commercial-grade contraband, illegal proceeds and distribution equipment, and apprehending key syndicate operatives.

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A coordinated offensive was also conducted in the Jaspal Bangar area on Wednesday.

CP Sharma said the police recovered 16 kg high-purity opium, 3.134 kg heroin, Rs 1.05 lakh in drug money, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, five precision electronic weighing scales and 80 packaging bags from seven key operatives, who were all arrested.

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A Crime Branch team, acting on intelligence inputs, intercepted a high-value distributor in the Jamalpur area and recovered 16 kg of high-purity opium and a Baleno from an accused. The team was led by inspector Navdeep Singh The accused was identified as Kunal Sharma, alias Munna.

In another operation led by Special Cell in-charge inspector Harpreet Singh Dehal, a police team recovered 3.134 kg of heroin, Rs 1.05 lakh in drug money, four electronic scales and 80 polythene packaging bags from three alleged smugglers.

CP Sharma said that on Wednesday, an extensive CASO was conducted in known drug hotspots, specifically the Jaspal Bangar and Hero Suman Nagar areas.

“At least 42 suspects were rounded up for verification, resulting in fresh contraband recoveries and cases against eight suspects. All the arrested accused were produced in courts to secure police remand for interrogation. Their financial records are being traced to freeze ill-gotten assets acquired through drug trade,” added Sharma.

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