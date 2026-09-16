Cops' quick response averted collateral damage, neutralised shooters: CP

The timely action of a police team prevented potential collateral damage while neutralising shooters, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma told mediapersons.

“AGTF and Ludhiana police teams have done an impressive job while neutralising the shooters. Even a minor delay in chasing them (shooters) down would have caused collateral damage as they were on the way to enter the blood donation camp near the police encounter site where hundreds of people were present. When the shooters fired at the police officials from sophisticated automatic weapons, our team retaliated strongly in self-defence and gunned them down,” Sharma told mediapersons.

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He said two weapons of 9mm calibre were fully automatic and one was semi-automatic. The chambers of the weapons were fully loaded with 30 rounds and timely action foiled the attempt. These advanced weapons were suspected to be sent from Pakistan at the behest of Doni Bal. “The police probe have also identified some other suspects involved in the conspiracy and the police teams are on the job to catch them,” the CP said.

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Miscreants initially entered blood donation camp, returned after failing to find targets

Police sources said the shooters had initially entered the blood donation camp but returned when they did not find their targets. Later, when they again were on the way to the camp, the police teams chased them down

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Karanjot was hit by 9 bullets, Gurpreet two

The autopsy of the deceased shooters was conducted on Tuesday by the board of doctors at the Civil Hospital. Senior police officials remained present at the hospital. Even family members of shooters Karanjot Singh of Sultanwind, Amritsar, and Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Dheena village, Amritsar, were also present. When mediapersons tried to interact with them, they refused to talk.

The board of doctors who conducted the autopsy include Dr Vishaldeep Chopra, Dr Mandeep Kaur and a forensic expert.

“Karanjot was hit by nine bullets, seven in his stomach and rest in other body parts, Gurpreet was hit by two bullets in his stomach. Forensic experts took out the bullets and preserved for further probe. A detailed report of the autopsy is being prepared by the team of doctors and the same will be handed over to the police,” said a police official.

Following the autopsy, family of Gurpreet took his body to their place in Jalandhar while the body of Karanjot was yet to be taken to his place by his kin.