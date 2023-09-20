Cops round up suspects over robbery at ex-minister's house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

The police have rounded up some suspects in alleged robbery at the house of former SAD minister Jagdish Singh Garcha.

Notably, a male domestic help allegedly drugged Garcha (88), his wife, sister and another maid at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, and decamped with cash and valuables yesterday. The former two-time MLA from Kila Raipur and his family members were found lying unconscious this morning.

Police sources said a person who had recommended domestic help for job at Garcha’s house was also rounded up for questioning. He also denied having any contact with the suspect from months. Apart from this, the police also scanned call details of the suspect (servant). On the basis of the call details, the police also rounded up some suspects. However, the police are to get any vital clue.

The servant was hired around three months ago and the house owner did not apply for his police verification.

“The house owner has no photograph or any other ID proof of the suspect. We are still working on various theories to crack the case. A team is also being sent to the Nepal border to keep tab over the suspect who might try to escape to Nepal,” said a police official.

