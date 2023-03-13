Cops seize 62 poppy plants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The Jagraon police yesterday seized 62 poppy plants from the fields of a farmer at Bodalwala village in Jagraon.

The police registered a case against the suspect, identified as Nachatar Singh, alias Lala (55), a resident of Bodalwala.

Investigating officer ASI Gurnam Singh said a police party was patrolling in the area when a tip-off was received that the suspect was cultivating poppy and he had planted several plants in his fields. His aim was to get opium from the plants.

The ASI said the police conducted a raid and seized 62 plants of poppy. However, the farmer managed to give the slip to the police.

He said now, raids were being conducted at whereabouts of the farmer. After his arrest, his questioning might unveil for how long he was growing poppy plants and whether he was selling narcotics to his clients or not.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.