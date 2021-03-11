Cops solve hit-and-run case in nine hours

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 5

The police claimed to have solved a hit-and-run case within nine hours. In the incident, a motorcyclist, Inderpal Singh (32), an accountant working with a rice sheller, had died after his head was crushed by a speeding tractor-trailer on Saturday night. The suspect, identified as Santokh Singh of Maherna Khurad, was arrested.

Panic had gripped the region after a video displaying the incident as a brutal murder, went viral last night.

However, investigation under the supervision of Malerkotla SSP Alka Meena and SP Ramnish Kumar Chaudhary led to the conclusion that some unknown tractor-trailer had hit the victim due to which he died on the spot.

Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema said the body of the deceased was found lying on Maherna Rasulpur Road at about 9 pm on Saturday. Some mischievous elements had uploaded a video of the decapitated body, lying along the left side of the road and head lying on the other side.

Investigation revealed that the driver of tractor-trailer had fled the spot after hitting the deceased.

Cheema said Santokh Singh, who was arrested by the police, led by SHO (City) Gurpreet Kaur and SHO Sanjiv Kapoor, had confessed to his crime. The police had also seized the vehicle and the forensic team had collected samples from the spot.