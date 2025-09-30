With an intent to instil confidence among residents and demoralise antisocial elements, the administration has beefed up security in view of the ongoing festival season.

Advertisement

Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, the police are organising nakas, search and combing operations in all sensitive areas of the city. The authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced around the Ramlila and Dasehra celebration venues, educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops, religious places and all busy markets.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said security had been beefed up with the intent to instil confidence among residents and demoralise antisocial elements, including drug peddlers, snatchers, eve teasers and other criminals ahead of the festival season.

Advertisement

Sharma also urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement in strengthening law and order and ensuring collective safety. Residents were urged to immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious person or activity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Rural) Rupinder Singh ADCP 3 Kanwalpreet Singh, ACP Civil Lines Guriqbal Singh, ACP Jatinderpal Singh and SHO Sarabha Nagar Aditya Sharma supervised and led various teams of officials in undertaking intensive search of premises in commercial areas and of vehicles in sensitive zones.

Advertisement

The police said suspicious persons were detained and released after verifying their antecedents to prevent any unlawful activities and to ensure that people could enjoy the festivities with their families without fear.