Cops take special steps for prevention of riots

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 1

Continuing their earlier endeavour to prepare each cop as a replica of members of special contingents like Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the police of the region have enhanced steps for capacity building for dealing with riots.

Besides organising mock drills on riot control and crowd management, state-level functionaries are carrying out special inspections to evaluate anti-riot equipment available at various district headquarters.

Though the authorities termed the development as routine exercise, the recent Ajnala incident leaving cops injured during attack by activists of Waris Punjab De, is believed to be the trigger for the tone up.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Security) Punjab Sudhandhu S Srivastava advised police personnel, led by Malerkotla SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, to ensure that all cops posted at various wings of Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla subdivisions were conversant with optimal use of anti-riot equipment, including body protection gadgets, cane shields, helmets and tear gas.