Cops thwart robbery bid, 6 held

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 12

The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have thwarted a major robbery bid by nabbing six members of a gang while they were preparing to strike at one of their targets on Thursday night.

On the basis of information extracted from the suspects during investigation today, the police recovered four motorcycles, an Activa scooter, an air gun, a mobile phone and some cash from different places.

The suspects have been identified as Gurcharan Singh Chatra of Littar village, Balwinder Nikka of Khudi Kalan village, Gurkirat Hathi of Khudi Kalan village, Swaran Singh Nikka of Rajoana village, Harnek of Khadur village and Gurdeep of Pakhowal village.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said a police team, led by SHO Sadar Hardeep Singh, busted a gang of miscreants that had committed at least 13 thefts and snatchings from the area in the past few months.

“After getting information about their conspiracy to commit a crime in the region, the police, led by SHO Hardeep Singh, arrested the suspects,” said Dhindsa, adding that the suspects were also drug addicts.