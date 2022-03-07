Cops tighten noose around youths driving bikes with altered silencers in Raikot

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Raikot, March 6

The police have tightened noose around youngsters, who have been flouting traffic norms and causing noise pollution by installing modified silencers on their motorcycles.

Some whistle blowers had sought intervention of the Punjab and Haryana Court to get the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicle Act implemented in letter and spirit in their respective areas.

The police in Ludhiana (Rural), Ludhiana Commissionerate and Malerkotla have launched campaigns, along with the traffic personnel, to nail offenders.

The Raikot DSP, Rajwinder Singh Randhawa, and the Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP, Harvinder Cheema, said beat officers had been advised to take educative and punitive measures to nail offenders.

“Having received instructions from our seniors, we have taken a number of steps to nail offenders, who violate rules and create noise pollution by installing altered silencers on their bikes,” said Randhawa.

Cops led by the Raikot SHO City, Amrik Singh, had challaned a number of violators on whose bikes altered silencers were fitted, he added.

Referring to information received from the traffic in-charge, Kulwant Singh, DSP Harvinder Cheema said mechanics had also been cautioned against altering silencers of bikes.

“As making alterations in automobiles is an illegal act we have also cautioned owners of workshops against registration of cases in case their mechanics are found altering silencers of motorcycles, including Bullet bikes,” said Cheema.

Earlier, an RTI activist of Ludhiana district had sought intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter. The High Court had directed all SSPs, SPs and DSPs in the state to ensure that motorcycles were duly fitted with original silencers to prevent noise pollution. —