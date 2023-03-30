Copying cases decline in school exams

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 29

Cases of copying have witnessed a decrease in examinations being conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Competitive entrance exams for most of higher studies, including medical sciences and engineering and cessation of the practice of considering percentage of Board classes in professional colleges, besides strictness of authorities towards unfair means cases (UMCs), were cited to be major factors behind the tendency.

Acknowledging the tendency, senior functionaries in the Education Department affirmed that no irregularities were observed during the conduct of examinations at centres established at venues falling under the jurisdiction of the Malerkotla district.

“While the foolproof system of conducting examination under the supervision of invigilators, superintendents, observers and vigilance staff has proved a deterrent against the evil of copying, the fear of being caught by special teams from the district-level education department, Punjab School Education Board and civil administration has also gone a long way in discouraging students from adopting unfair means during examinations,” said District Education Officer Mohammad Khalil, claiming no case was registered at any of the centres for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 examinations till now.

Controller of Examinations Viney Kumar said residents, including social and political leaders, have almost stopped seeking undue favours for their wards appearing in examinations this year. Promulgation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC has also helped to keep friends and relatives of candidates away from the vicinity of examination centres.

Ajay Jain, a book seller, said there had been a steep decline in the sale of ‘pockets’ and guess papers which used to be sold like hot cakes during the past decades.

Parents of wards appearing in board exams argued that marks obtained by copying in these exams serve as merely eligibility for admission to higher classes and students have to show their real worth in entrance tests to be held separately.