Corruption Case: State to give prior notice to LIT chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The state of Punjab today undertook before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that prior notice would be given to former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Raman Bala Subramanium, in an alleged corruption case.

Subramanium had moved the Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered on July 28 under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As the case came up for preliminary hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, on specific instructions from a police officer present in court, submitted that the petitioner would be served a prior notice under Section 41-A, CrPC, (notice of appearance to be served on accused) in compliance with the SC guidelines.

“In case his custody is required, thereafter seven days clear notice would be given to him,” he added. Taking a note of the statement, Justice Jhingan asserted further directions were not called for in view of statement before disposing of the matter.